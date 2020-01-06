Home

Joseph A. Bruce, 70, a native of Cut Off and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m., with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.

He is survived by his sister, Rita Bruce.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson A. and Marie Bruce; and sister, Mary Ellen Lee.

Samart-Mothe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
