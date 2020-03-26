|
Joseph "Hopstone" Allen Sr. departed this life on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 83, a native of Donaldsonville and a resident of Thibodaux.
Visitation from 9 a.m. to private services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Road in Thibodaux. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery.
Joseph is survived by his wife, Shirley Mae Allen; sons, Joseph, Jr. and Steven Allen; daughters Shelia Allen Duncan and Lynette A. Chaney (Legantry); sisters Luverda Allen, Shirley Butler and Mary Knockum; brother Alfred Butler; 18 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Luverda and Thomas Allen; and brother Johnny Butler.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020