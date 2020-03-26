Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
101 Brule Guillot Rd.
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
101 Brule Guillot Rd
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Joseph "Hopstone" Allen Sr.

Joseph "Hopstone" Allen Sr. Obituary
Joseph "Hopstone" Allen Sr. departed this life on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. He was 83, a native of Donaldsonville and a resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation from 9 a.m. to private services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Road in Thibodaux. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Shirley Mae Allen; sons, Joseph, Jr. and Steven Allen; daughters Shelia Allen Duncan and Lynette A. Chaney (Legantry); sisters Luverda Allen, Shirley Butler and Mary Knockum; brother Alfred Butler; 18 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Luverda and Thomas Allen; and brother Johnny Butler.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
