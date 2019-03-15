|
|
Joseph Andrew Landry, 88, a native of Labadieville and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Visitations will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, at Thibodaux Funeral Home and will resume from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18, at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at the church, followed by burial in St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by children, Kitty Landry, Cathy Provost and husband, John, and Tammie Folse and husband, O.J.; daughter-in-law, Cathy Landry; grandchildren, Melissa Rodrigue, Drew Landry, Ryan Provost, Cody Provost, Megan Boudreaux and Andrea Landry; great-grandchildren, Austin Landry, Savanna Ledet, Jett Blanchard and Brantly Lassaigne; and brothers, Gerald Landry and Gerald "Blimp" Blanchard.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara B. Landry; parents, Louis Landry and Cecilia B. Landry; son, Andrew Landry II; brother, Irvin Landry; and sisters, Rose Mae Woolford, Lois Giroir, Maude Richard and Hilda Talbot.
He served his country and community as a Korean War Veteran (Purple Heart Recipient), a school bus driver, an employee of the City of Thibodaux and the Sheriff's Department, and also as a butcher with National Food Store. He was a past commander of the VFW Post 5097, the American Legion and the Order of the Purple Heart.
The family would like to thank his sitters Melissa "Moe" Chiasson, Tonya Ballard and Cheryl Willis as well as the staffs of Heart Hospice and V.A. Home Health for their care and compassion.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux, La. is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Mar. 15, 2019