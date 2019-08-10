Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Joseph Brunet
Joseph Augustin Brunet Obituary
Joseph Augustin Brunet, 77, passed away at 6:37 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8. He was a native of Pointe-Aux-Chenes and resident of Houma.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from 9 a.m. until service time on Monday, Aug. 12, at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 11 a.m., with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chauvin.

Joseph is survived by his children, Shane Joseph Brunet, and Holly Ann Dupre and husband, Troy; brothers, Doug and Ronnie Brunet; grandchildren, Michael Brunet, Devin, and Christian Leger; one great-grandchild; and three step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Jeanne LeBoeuf Brunet.

Joseph was an avid outdoorsman and loved to fish, hunt at his camp, and being outside and on the water with his family and friends. He also spent time fishing and trawling on his trawler, the "Midnight Moon." He dedicated much of his life on the waters as a tug boat captain serving the Maritime Industry.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019
