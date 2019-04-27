|
|
Joseph Floyd Braud, Jr., 58, a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
A memorial visitation will be on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Thibodaux Funeral Home. A religious service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Cecile Marie Thibodaux Braud; son, Chad Joseph Thibodaux; sisters, Penny Braud, Maryann Benoit and husband Antoine; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Braud, Sr. and Jacqueline Barrilleaux Braud; son, Murphy Thibodaux; brother, Leroy Joseph Braud.
Thibodaux Funeral Home of Thibodaux is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019