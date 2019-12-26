|
|
Joseph C. Charpentier Jr., 93, a native and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held at United Methodist Church in Golden Meadow on Saturday, Dec. 28, from 1 p.m. until funeral time. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., with burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Delvin (Melinda), Danny (Christine), Faron (Jane) and Colley (Ann) Charpentier; brother, Lincoln Charpentier; sister, Joyce Lathrop; 11 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Danos Charpentier; parents, Joseph Sr. and Azelie Charpentier; brothers, Sonny, Elo, Edward, Tilman, Wester and Anthony Charpentier; and sisters, Vetile Lafont; Melin Bolin and Melody Cheramie.
He was a Mason and a U.S. Navy veteran serving during World War II. In retirement he was an avid gardener.
Arrangements by Falgout Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019