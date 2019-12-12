Home

Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beacon Light Baptist Church
Houma, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Beacon Light Baptist Church
Houma, LA
View Map
Joseph Charles Jr. Obituary
Joseph Charles Jr. 68, a resident of Thibodaux, departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019.
Visiting will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Beacon Light Baptist Church of Houma. Bishop Hebert Andrew, officiating. Burial in Morning Star Baptist Church in Raceland.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife, Imogene Joseph; sons, Reginald and Ryan Charles and Jovan Johnson; brothers, Leroy, David Charles (Rebbeca) and Justin Charles, Sam (Debra) and Javar (Kim) Charles; sisters, Elnora Crandle (Nathan), Rose Sims (Brian) and Cassandra Charles; one grandchild; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arretha and Joseph Charles Sr.; grandparents, Lizzie and Samuel Charles; and aunt, Mable Charles and Elouise Meade.

Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
