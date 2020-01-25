Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home of Houma
635 Bayou Blue Rd.
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 851-6540
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Grimm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Charles Grimm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Charles Grimm Obituary
Joseph Charles Grimm Jr., 49, a native of Rhode Island and resident of Houma, was born on April 29, 1970 and passed away on Jan. 13, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his daughter, Kelsey Grimm (Justin Guy); son, Joseph Grimm III; parents, Joseph Grimm Sr. and Jo-Anne Grimm;
sisters, Carol Urban and Carrie Grimm.

He was a beloved father, son, brother and friend. He greatly served in the United States Army.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -