Joseph Charles Grimm Jr., 49, a native of Rhode Island and resident of Houma, was born on April 29, 1970 and passed away on Jan. 13, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelsey Grimm (Justin Guy); son, Joseph Grimm III; parents, Joseph Grimm Sr. and Jo-Anne Grimm;
sisters, Carol Urban and Carrie Grimm.
He was a beloved father, son, brother and friend. He greatly served in the United States Army.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, 2020