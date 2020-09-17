Joseph Cooks, Jr
Thibodaux - Joseph Cooks, Jr, 66, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA departed this life on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his residence. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Williams and Southall Chapel, Thibodaux, LA. at 1:00pm. Survived by 3 sons, Rontaria Fletcher, Devin Fletcher (Ashley) and Jonathan Every (Crystal); 1 daughter, Deanna Adegboye (Daniel); 3 brothers, 1 sister; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Cooks, Sr. and Beulah Wright. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA (985) 447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com
.