Joseph "Joe" Crawford, 74, a longtime resident of Houma, passed away on April 2, 2019.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Charolette Crawford; son, Christopher Crawford (Michele); daughter, Michele Betz (Raymond); grandchild, Caitlin Crawford; step-grandchild, Nina Sawyer; and sister, Alice Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Ann Crawford; and brother, Robert Marion Crawford Jr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
