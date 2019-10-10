|
Joseph Cutno departed this on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center in Thibodaux. He was 81, a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A private funeral service was held.
He is survived by his wife, Ida Mae Hams Cutno; son, Troy (Rhonda) Rainey; daughters, Arlette Cutno Shiners (Charles), Phyllis Cutno Phillips, Carol Cutno Cisneros (Art) and Cynthia Cutno (Derrick); sister, Georgiana Cutno; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fannie and Blanchard Cutno; brothers, Blanchard Jr., Lionel and Earl Cutno; and sister, Ethel Mae Barrell.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019