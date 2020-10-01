Joseph E. "T-Jim" Guidry, Jr.
Joseph E. "T-Jim" Guidry, Jr., a native and resident of Vacherie, LA passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 84.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie with burial to follow on the grounds of the church cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife 63 years, Molly Becnel Guidry; his devoted children, Linda G. Ockman (Gary) of Vacherie, Anthony P. Guidry (Dionysia) of Chackbay, and Rose Ockmond (Wayne) of Vacherie; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one great-grandson on the way; siblings, Agnes Taylor (the late Buddy) of Georgia, Ruby Giroir (Gerald) of Eunice, and Larry "Gissmo" Guidry (Cynthia) of Donaldsonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph E. "Jim" Guidry, Sr. and Felicity M. "Shoo Shoot" Guidry; and brother, Philip Guidry, Sr.
T-Jim will be remembered for his kind and friendly nature towards the St. James and Vacherie community, his "Jack-of-all-trades" talents, which led him to a career in Carpentry, and his dedication to help others, whether it was family members, friends, or even a stranger. His hard work ethics led him to Vacherie Mart Furniture Store, where he was employed there for 30 years. When he wasn't working, he spent his time gardening, cooking a variety of meals for his family and community, fishing at his favorite spot at the lake, and playing Cajun-Country music on his guitar. His signature smile will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
The family would like to thank Grace-St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.
In lieu of flowers, Masses will be greatly appreciated.
