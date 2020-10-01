1/1
Joseph E. "T-Jim" Guidry Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph E. "T-Jim" Guidry, Jr.
Joseph E. "T-Jim" Guidry, Jr., a native and resident of Vacherie, LA passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 84.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Vacherie with burial to follow on the grounds of the church cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife 63 years, Molly Becnel Guidry; his devoted children, Linda G. Ockman (Gary) of Vacherie, Anthony P. Guidry (Dionysia) of Chackbay, and Rose Ockmond (Wayne) of Vacherie; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and one great-grandson on the way; siblings, Agnes Taylor (the late Buddy) of Georgia, Ruby Giroir (Gerald) of Eunice, and Larry "Gissmo" Guidry (Cynthia) of Donaldsonville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph E. "Jim" Guidry, Sr. and Felicity M. "Shoo Shoot" Guidry; and brother, Philip Guidry, Sr.
T-Jim will be remembered for his kind and friendly nature towards the St. James and Vacherie community, his "Jack-of-all-trades" talents, which led him to a career in Carpentry, and his dedication to help others, whether it was family members, friends, or even a stranger. His hard work ethics led him to Vacherie Mart Furniture Store, where he was employed there for 30 years. When he wasn't working, he spent his time gardening, cooking a variety of meals for his family and community, fishing at his favorite spot at the lake, and playing Cajun-Country music on his guitar. His signature smile will be dearly missed by all who loved him.
The family would like to thank Grace-St. Joseph Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.
In lieu of flowers, Masses will be greatly appreciated.
Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.
Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc
104 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
9854468826
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved