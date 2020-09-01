Joseph Edward Adams, 81, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Gray, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.



Memorial Visitation will be on Saturday, Sept. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park in Gray, LA. Memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the rendering of military honors. Burial will follow in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Thibodaux.



He is survived by daughters, Beryl Amedee (John) of Gray; and Jolene Adam (companion Jeff Tyler) of St. Martinville; sisters, Rita Martin (Ed) and Shirley Andras (Carl) of Thibodaux; grandchildren, Jessamyn Orgeron (Tim), Michael Calder III (Nicolette), Joseph Calder (Jenna), Brandon Amedee, Dominic Amedee (companion Raquel Dupre), Joshua Amedee (companion Teresa Mousseau), and Dylan Adam; and 11 great-grandchildren.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Rita Adams; daughter, Janine Calder; granddaughter, Lorelei Calder; and brothers, Charles Adams, Jr. and Gerald Adams.



Arrangements by Samart Funeral Home of Houma - West Park of Gray, LA.



