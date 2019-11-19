Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
8:30 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
Joseph "Bobby" Fanguy, 60, a native of Grand Caillou and resident of Houma, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 8:30 a.m. until funeral time on Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Religious service will take place at 11 a.m. at the funeral Home. Interment will take place in Holy Family Cemetery in Dulac.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Paula Farkas Fanguy; son, Phillip Fanguy (Rachel Brock), and Mitchel Fanguy (Hayley); brother, Adam Fanguy Jr. (Enola); sisters, Judy Pellegrin, Jerry Lane "Tiny"(Terry Patterson), Jackie Adams (Bobby); grandchildren, Jayden, Taylor, Mallorie, Megan, Tyler and one on the way; numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law; godchildren, Bryan Scott, McShane Patterson, Holly Trosclair, Meghan Webb, Lilly Ordoyne; and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Gertrude Pellegrin Fanguy; brother-in-law, Albert Pellegrin; father-in-law, Joseph Farkas; mother-in-law, Wilda Trahan Farkas; and special friend, Roland Kearn.

He was a seven-year cancer survivor. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who loved being outdoors, gardening, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
