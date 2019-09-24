Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Joseph Haddad
Joseph Francis Haddad Jr.

Joseph Francis Haddad Jr. Obituary
Joseph Francis Haddad Jr., 74, passed away surrounded by his wife and loving family at 2:05 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. He was a native and resident of Houma.

Family and friends are invited to attend visitation from 5 until 9 p.m., with ministry services beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26. A private burial will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2 at a later date.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Hazel Guidry Haddad; five children, Troy Haddad and wife Mary Ann, Alison Haddad Evans and husband Bill, George Haddad and wife Raini, Ellen Haddad Landry and husband Christian "Chuck", and Elizabeth Haddad Tillett and husband Ricky; 14 grandchildren, Danielle Haddad, Louis Haddad, Gabriel Haddad, Tyler Anderson, Brandon Anderson, Austin Doise, Christian Haddad, Mikayla Haddad, Adriana Landry, Isabella Landry, Christiana Landry, Austin Tillett, Ella Tillett and Hayes Tillett; his brother, Deacon Gregory A. Haddad; niece Ginger Haddad; and nephew Geoffrey Haddad.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Francis Haddad Sr. and Louella Pellegrin Haddad; sister-in-law Karen K. Haddad; and his dearest fur buddy, Chopper.

He was the owner of Joe Haddad Electric Service and Haddad Music Inc. He proudly served his country for six years during the Vietnam War era, enlisting in the Air Force.

Joe loved music and was a gifted bassist. His favorite instrument was his upright string bass. Music was his first pastime, also enjoying fishing, gardening and wood crafting such as making several musical instruments.

Joe was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry M.D. and the staff at Internal Medicine Clinic of Houma, Mary Bird Perkins, TGMC Medical Center and Bayou Home Health Care.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
