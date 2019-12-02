|
|
Joseph Gilbert Solet Jr., age 63, passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, at his residence. He was a longtime resident of Houma.
Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. Visitation will resume beginning at 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Joseph is survived by his son, Shaun Solet and wife Jessica and her children, Kevin Stelly and Holly McElroy; and siblings, Michael "Troy" and John "Clayton" Solet, Marie "Wanda" Trosclair, Mary M. Mollere and Karen Levron.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr. and Rita Foret Solet; and brothers, Tracey Solet, Noel "Terry" Solet, Ronnie N. Solet.
Joseph was a fun, loving, and caring man who never met a stranger. He was easy going and a jokester. Anyone who knew Joseph fell in love with his personality. Joseph loved to hunt, fish, but most of all loved playing pool. His talents award him many wins in pool tournaments. He was a foreman with Shield coat with many years of service.
Joseph will be dearly missed by all. He now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lee Arcement and his staff, Kendra with home health, and Catholic Charities of Hospice for their love, care, and compassion.
Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019