Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Joseph George
Joseph Grady George, age 62, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020. He was a native of Metairie and a resident of Houma.

A service date and times will be announced at a later date.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Nanthikorn "Nani" George; parents Horace Clinton Jr. and Traute Elsa Laura Roesch George; uncles Gerd Roesch, and Knut Roesch; and aunt Carolyn Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Horace and Elizabeth Martin George, and Alfred and Wilma Roesch.

Joseph was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Houma. He served in the Merchant Marine. He was a member of the Merchant Marine Academy Alumni Association. He enjoyed studying aircraft, listening to music, watching sports, and serving his community in various ways.

He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2020
