Joseph Gros Sr.
Joseph "Eddie Bob" Gros Sr., 64, a native and resident of Vacherie, departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home 101 Loop 945 in Donaldsonville. Mass of Christian burial begins at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Joseph is survived by his wife, Christine Gros; son, Derrick A. Gros (Brandy); daughters, Latasha Becnel, La'Ketia, Tessie and Justice Gros; one brother, Mark Gros (Cassandra); sisters, Maria Antonio (Danny) and Phyllis Charles; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Gros Jr.; parents, Priscilla and Francois Gros Sr.; three brothers; mother and father-in-law; and one son-in-law.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.

Published in Houma Today from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
