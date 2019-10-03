|
|
Joseph Kerley, 92, a native of Bassfield, Mississippi and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Genevieve Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Lucy Yvonne Kerley; sons, Gary Kerley (Helen) and David Kerley (Robyn); daughters, Julie Kerley Steib (Marion Jr.) and Belinda Kerley Sternfels; and 15 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dennis Leo Kerley and Mary Elizabeth Kerley; sons, Ronald Kerley and Randy Kerley; brothers, Leo Kerley, Lawrence Kerley, Paul Kerley and James Kerley; and sisters, Mary Ethel Harrington and Helen Kerley.
He was a proud Army veteran and was loved and will be missed by many.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019