Joseph L. Pinero Jr.
1940 - 2020
Joseph L. Pinero Jr., age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Bourg.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin's Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Litrugy of the Word Service will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home for 11 a.m., with services concluding after Liturgy. The family will hold a private burial in St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery at a later date.

Joseph is survived by his sons, Brian Pinero and wife, Joan and Destin Pinero; daughters, Donna Wedgeworth and husband, John Chapman, and Desiree Billiot and husband, Dale; grandchildren, Courtney Wedgeworth, Sarah Wedgeworth, Rory Hamer, Blaise Pinero, Conner Pinero, Duncan Pinero, Heather Dardar and Jake Billiot; brother, Edward Pinero; sister, Mary Ruppert and husband, Charlie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Constance Pinero; son, Joseph "Joey" Pinero III; and mother, Edith Browne.

Joseph served in the Army National Guard. He was the founder of Citizens for Good Government.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Helene Melancon of Hospice & Palliative Care of South Louisiana.

Donations may be made to Mary Bird Perkins.

Published in Houma Today from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
JUN
16
Liturgy
11:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
