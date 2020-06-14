Joseph L. Pinero Jr., age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Bourg.



Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin's Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until service time. Litrugy of the Word Service will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home for 11 a.m., with services concluding after Liturgy. The family will hold a private burial in St. Ann Catholic Church Cemetery at a later date.



Joseph is survived by his sons, Brian Pinero and wife, Joan and Destin Pinero; daughters, Donna Wedgeworth and husband, John Chapman, and Desiree Billiot and husband, Dale; grandchildren, Courtney Wedgeworth, Sarah Wedgeworth, Rory Hamer, Blaise Pinero, Conner Pinero, Duncan Pinero, Heather Dardar and Jake Billiot; brother, Edward Pinero; sister, Mary Ruppert and husband, Charlie; and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 years, Constance Pinero; son, Joseph "Joey" Pinero III; and mother, Edith Browne.



Joseph served in the Army National Guard. He was the founder of Citizens for Good Government.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Helene Melancon of Hospice & Palliative Care of South Louisiana.



Donations may be made to Mary Bird Perkins.



