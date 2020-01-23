|
|
Joseph "Joe" Lamartina Sr., a native and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Jan. 21, 2020, at the age of 98.
A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Landry's Funeral Home at 821 Canal Blvd. in Thibodaux from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Linda Lamartina Boudreaux and husband Larry; son, Joe Lamartina Jr.; daughter-in-law, Donna Adams Lamartina; grandsons, Blaine Blanchard, Dustin (Carlotta) Lamartina and Adam Lamartina; granddaughters, Laura (Danny) Spreafico and Lacy Lamartina; step-granddaughter, Stephanie B. Talbot and partner Jen Fulkerson; great-grandchildren, Ty, Reid, Drew, Mason Lamartina and Emily Spreafico; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine "Kitty" Maggio Lamartina; son, Robert Lamartina; parents, Angelo, Sr. and Mary Papa Lamartina of Sicily; brothers, Angelo "Rat", Jr., Dominic "D.D." and Vincent Lamartina; and sisters, Frances Lamartina and Frances Lamartina Prestridge.
Joe was a U.S. Army veteran of WWII, having served his overseas duty in Italy. He worked for his dad in Lamartina's Grocery Store and as a Sunbeam bread salesman for many years. He loved music, dancing, singing and, most of all, eating.
The family would like to thank Dr. Chester Boudreaux and Dr. Leo Hebert in addition to the staff at The Suites at Sugar Mill Point in Houma and Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion. While Joe was a resident of The Suites for 11 years, he was a member of the Court in their Carnival Ball every year and proudly wore his tuxedo. He often entertained staff and residents with his favorite song, "You Are My Sunshine."
Joe was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew him. He was blessed with a full life on earth and will now live in eternal life and peace with our Lord.
Online condolences can be given at www.landrysfuneralhome.comwww.landrysfuneralhome.com>
Landry's Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020