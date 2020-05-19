|
|
Joseph Leroy "Yalk" Dean, 72, a native and resident of Dulac, passed away on May 14, 2020.
A private service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Emelda Foret Dean; daughters, Allison Dean and Colleen Dean; brothers, Joseph Ivy Dean Jr. (Martha), Joseph Roy Dean (Sarah), Paul Jessie Dion (Lena), and Paul Jerry Dion; and grandson, Cullen Dean.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Ivy Dean Sr. and Mary Verdin Dean; and sister, Mary Genevieve Verret.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 19 to May 20, 2020