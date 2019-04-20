|
Joseph Marc George, 62, a native of Thibodaux and resident of Metairie, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.
A visitation will be held in his honor Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Thibodaux Funeral Home in Thibodaux from 6 to 9 p.m. with a Eulogy Service at 8 p.m. A private burial will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his sons, Jeremy Marc George (Heather), Joshua Moses George (Felicia) and Jansen Michael George; grandchildren, Ashlee George, Hayes George and Gage Knobloch; sister, Janice George Finane; niece, Jaime Finane (Brent Toups); great-nephew, Jordan Marcus Finane; former wife and the mother of his children, Angela Chiasson Waddell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Joseph Moses George and Elma Brupbacher George; and brother, Joseph Moses George, Jr.
Marc was an avid New Orleans Saints fan who loved going to the games, a master at the barbecue pit, and a family man above all. His children and grandchildren were his world.
Thibodaux Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 20 to Apr. 23, 2019