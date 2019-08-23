|
|
Joseph McMahon, 76, a native of Staten Island, New York and resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Aug. 22, 2019.
A service will be held in private at a later date.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Judith Stoller McMahon; daughters Marjorie McMahon Crane and husband Allan, and Erin McMahon and fiancé Jeremy Boquet; sister Mary Jane McMahon Sheridan and husband Vincent; and sister-in-law Teri Stoller Ratner and husband Michael Antonucci.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margaret Hickey McMahon.
He was an avid fisherman, woodworker and volunteer. He volunteered at many different places but most recently the Wetlands Acadian Cultural Center. He never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a hand. He will be missed by many.
Thibodaux Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019