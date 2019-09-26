|
|
Joseph "Joe" P. Cartolano Sr., 85, a native of Northport, NY and a resident of Houma, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019.
He was a proud member of the United States Navy and a Korean War Veteran. He was a 3rd Degree Master Mason and a member of Unity Lodge 267 in Houma and a past master mason of his mother lodge, the Mariner Lodge 67 1st Divisions in Manhattan, NY. He was also captain of the Houma dune patrol and the Houma Shrine Clowns. Joe enjoyed fishing, going to the camp, riding his motorcycle, working in his garden and canning the vegetables. He was also an avid beekeeper. Two of his greatest joys were spending time with the family and entertaining the kids as "Snipe" the Shriner clown.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Military honors will be held at 11 a.m., and a masonic service will be held at 12 p.m.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park. Burial will take place in the Northport Rural Cemetery, Northport, NY.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara M. Cartolano; sons, Joseph Cartolano Jr., and Greg Cartolano and wife Wendy; stepson, Rocky Grow, Sr. and wife Christel; daughters, Catherine Cartolano, Laura Leone and husband Robert, Karen Cartolano, and Melissa Hachikian and husband Michael; step-daughter, Roxanne Picou and husband Gary; 18 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Cartolano; parents, Joseph and Phylis Cartolano; sister, Ann and husband Bob Hadzima; and stepson, Randy and wife Debra.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019