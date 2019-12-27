|
|
Joseph Roger Doles, 48, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at 11:01 p.m. Born Aug. 10, 1971, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, La.
A visitation and memorial service will be held on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Ordoyne Funeral Home.
He is survived by his mother, Georgia Dunnahoe Johnson; siblings, Patty Allen, Priscilla Lane, Tammy Dowda, Robert and Jimmy Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Doles; sister, Sandy Brown.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
