Joseph S. Williams Jr.

Joseph S. Williams Jr. Obituary
Joseph S. Williams Jr. departed this life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his son's residence in Lake Charles. He was 64, a native and resident of Houma.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville. Visitation will resume from 8 a .m. until religious services at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church in Napoleonville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Joseph is survived by his son, Jonathan Wiley (Aven); nine brothers; three sisters; five grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isadora and Joseph Williams Sr.; and sister, Linda Williams.

Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 24, 2019
