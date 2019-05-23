|
|
Joseph S. Williams Jr. departed this life on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at his son's residence in Lake Charles. He was 64, a native and resident of Houma.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville. Visitation will resume from 8 a .m. until religious services at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Paul Baptist Church in Napoleonville. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Joseph is survived by his son, Jonathan Wiley (Aven); nine brothers; three sisters; five grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Isadora and Joseph Williams Sr.; and sister, Linda Williams.
Arrangements are by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from May 23 to May 24, 2019