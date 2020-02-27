|
Joseph Sidney Bartholomew Sr. "Green," age 79, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. He was a native and resident of Vacherie.
Joseph Sidney is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary Theresa Narcisse Bartholomew; sons Joseph Sidney Jr. (devoted friend Roette), Kirk Sr. (Ava) and Troy (Roxanne); twin daughters Angela and Angelle, all of Vacherie; grandchildren Kirk Jr., De'Vonnica, Kaitlin, A'Layah and Jayden Bartholomew; four great-grandchildren; brothers Joseph Alvin (Joann) and Joseph George (Deidra); sisters-in-law Earline Borne, Augustine Saul (Edward), Victoria Pierre and Wanda Bartholomew; brothers-in-law Frank Narcisse (Emma) and Felix Narcisse Jr. (Joelle); godchildren Sarah Isom, Earl Batiste Jr., Mona Saul, Pam Dumas, Estella Gros and Erin Narcisse; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Eloise Isom Bartholomew; father, Thomas Bartholomew Sr.; paternal grandparents John Sr. and Marie Ezilda Dumas Bartholomew; maternal grandparents Elie and Alberta Lemieux Isom; grandson Joseph Sidney Bartholomew III; sister Mable Bartholomew Batiste; brothers Joseph Milton, Joseph James, Joseph Herman, and Joseph Thomas Jr.; sisters-in-law Theresa H. Bartholomew and Joyce W. Bartholomew; and brothers-in-law Martin Borne and Peter Pierre.
A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, 13281 La. 644 in Vacherie. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Entombment at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church Cemetery.
"When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a TREASURE!"
Arrangements by Treasures of Life Funeral Services, 315 E. Airline Highway, Gramercy, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet on Feb. 27, 2020