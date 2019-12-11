|
Reverend Joseph "Captain Joe" Smith departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, surrounded by family. He was 85, a native and resident of Chauvin (Smithridge). A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. until funeral time of 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Rock of Ages Baptist Church, 1216 Aycock Street in Houma. Rev. Noah Smith, pastor.
Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Smithridge.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and an ordained minister.
He is survived by his sons, Adrian (Felecia) Smith Sr. of Smithridge; Clarence of Texas; and step-son, Raymond (Latrena) Lawrence of Mississippi; his daughters, Ashley Smith and Belinda Hewitt; his brothers, Rufus (Bernice) Smith Sr. of Marietta, Ga.; Rev. Noah (Felecia) Smith of Houma; and Gilbert Matthews of Los Angeles, CA.; two sisters, Ruth Harris and Nellie (Tony) Smith of Smithridge; his sister-in-law, Isabella Smith of Smithridge; 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous other nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Martile Price Smith; his paternal grandparents, Uriah and Carrie Smith; his maternal grandparents, Andrew and Peggy Price; his sons, Joseph Jr., Rufus Smith and Dwayne Smith; his daughters, Angelette Smith Lewis and Robin Smith; his brothers, Raymond Price, Ellis Smith Jr., Willard Smith, Tyrone Smith, and Joe Brown; his sister, Shirley Smith Jackson; and his sisters-in-law, Margaret Taylor Smith and Jerry Lee Price.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019