Rev. Joseph Starks, Jr. departed this life on Friday, June 7, 2019 at his residence in Donaldsonville. He was 77, and a native of Napoleonville.
Religious services will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15 at Nelson Chapel A.M.E. Church in Napoleonville, conducted by Rev. Patrick Bell. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his sons, Joseph Starks III (Davion) and Ashely Starks; brothers, Alvin, Ervin, and Edward and Richard Starks; sister, Ida Mae Brooks; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Starks; parents, Irene and Joseph Starks, Sr.; and brothers, Joseph Jr., Peter, and Ernest and Henry Starks.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 13 to June 14, 2019