Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
St John's Episcopal Church
718 Jackson St
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St John's Episcopal Church
718 Jackson St
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Thomas Butler Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joseph Thomas Butler Jr. Obituary
Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Joseph Thomas (Tom) Butler Jr. died peacefully on March 19, 2019. Tom fought a hard fight after treatment for cancer in 2017. He was born January 24, 1938, in White Castle and lived in New Roads, La. in his childhood and youth.

Tom attended Louisiana State University where he received bachelors and master's degrees. He then attended Southeastern Louisiana University and received another master's degree.

In 1969, Tom moved with his wife and three children to Thibodaux, to accept a position in the library at Nicholls State University, where he worked for 34 years. He was Associate Director when he retired from the Ellender Memorial Library.

Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, June Barrosse Butler, originally from New Orleans; son, Patrick and wife, Marlet; son, Timothy and wife, Cindy; daughter, Alison Butler Costanzo and fiancé, Frank DiVincenti; and six grandchildren, Joey Butler, Bryan Costanzo, Ashlynn Butler, Andrew Costanzo, William Costanzo, and Joshua Butler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Thomas Butler Sr. and Laura Janis Butler.

Tom's funeral service celebrating his life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at St John's Episcopal Church, 718 Jackson St. in Thibodaux. A reception in the church hall will follow the service.

The loves of Tom's life in addition to his family were gardening, fishing, and a small wooden boat museum, The Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building, established in the 1970s by Tom and John Rochelle, first at Nicholls State University and later in its own building in Lockport, on 202 Main St. He served as director of the Center until very recently.

In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations may be sent to Friends for Traditional LA Boat Building, 202 Main Street, Lockport LA 70374.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now