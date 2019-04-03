|
|
Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Joseph Thomas (Tom) Butler Jr. died peacefully on March 19, 2019. Tom fought a hard fight after treatment for cancer in 2017. He was born January 24, 1938, in White Castle and lived in New Roads, La. in his childhood and youth.
Tom attended Louisiana State University where he received bachelors and master's degrees. He then attended Southeastern Louisiana University and received another master's degree.
In 1969, Tom moved with his wife and three children to Thibodaux, to accept a position in the library at Nicholls State University, where he worked for 34 years. He was Associate Director when he retired from the Ellender Memorial Library.
Tom is survived by his wife of 58 years, June Barrosse Butler, originally from New Orleans; son, Patrick and wife, Marlet; son, Timothy and wife, Cindy; daughter, Alison Butler Costanzo and fiancé, Frank DiVincenti; and six grandchildren, Joey Butler, Bryan Costanzo, Ashlynn Butler, Andrew Costanzo, William Costanzo, and Joshua Butler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Thomas Butler Sr. and Laura Janis Butler.
Tom's funeral service celebrating his life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. at St John's Episcopal Church, 718 Jackson St. in Thibodaux. A reception in the church hall will follow the service.
The loves of Tom's life in addition to his family were gardening, fishing, and a small wooden boat museum, The Center for Traditional Louisiana Boat Building, established in the 1970s by Tom and John Rochelle, first at Nicholls State University and later in its own building in Lockport, on 202 Main St. He served as director of the Center until very recently.
In lieu of flowers, tax-deductible donations may be sent to Friends for Traditional LA Boat Building, 202 Main Street, Lockport LA 70374.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019