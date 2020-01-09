Home

Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Joseph Vendetto Obituary
Joseph Vendetto, 54, a native of San Diego, California and resident of Houma, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, and will continue from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Samart Funeral Home 4511 West Park Avenue in Gray, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m.

Burial will be held at St. Francis #2 Cemetery immediately following the Mass.

He is survived by his daughters, Joei and Bre'anna Vendetto; son, Destin Vendetto; mother, Elizabeth Dolan; brothers, John (Connie) Vendetto and Robert (Judy) Vendetto Jr.; sister, Beth (Mark) Walters; and grandchildren, TayLyne Vendetto and Jaxsten Prestenback.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Vendetto Sr.

The children would like to say a special "Thank You" to Jamie Sheridan for being their dad's best friend and for always being there for him.

Samart Funeral Home West Park is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
