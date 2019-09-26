|
Joseph "Roynell" Williams departed this life on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, at Chateau D'ville Nursing Home in Donaldsonville. He was 91, and a native and resident of Napoleonville.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Plattenville, with cremation to follow funeral liturgy.
Joseph is survived by his sons, Roynell (Sandra), Harold (Sherian), Randolph (Josephine) and Glynn (Beatrice) Williams; daughters, Connie, Cathy and Oliva Williams, and Paula (Darryl) Scott; 28 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lodgia Davis Wiliams; son, Walter Williams; biological parents, Walter Williams and Leona Pleasant; and adoptive parents, Walter and Olivia Skidmore.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 La. 1, Napoleonville, LA.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019