Joseph Manly Wright, 60, of Houston, formerly of Houma, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Houston Hospice surrounded by family. He was born to Joseph M. Wright and Aline B. Wright on Oct. 15, 1958.
Joe began his adult life shortly after high school when he applied for what he thought was an elevator manufacturing company named Otis. Little did he know that the Otis he applied for was actually an oil company and he was about to embark upon a remarkable 36-year career in the oilfield which swept him around the world from Aberdeen, Scotland to Brunei, Amsterdam, Alaska and California, eventually landing home in the Gulf Of Mexico.
He spent the majority of his free time boating and fishing the coast from Boca Chica, Texas to Isle da Jean Charles. Joe worked with the likes of Camco, Expro, and Halliburton but concluded the career that he loved so much on the Pampano platform working for Stone Energy.
Joe is survived by his wife and best friend, Cindy Wright; his four children, Hillery Wright Tyson (Daniel Tyson), Conrad Wright (Julie Wright), and Jordan and Josh Cooper. Joe is lovingly survived by his two grandchildren, Kennedy Grace Tyson, and Ella Rose Wright, who were the lights of his life; sister, Zelina Duke Brewer (Paul); and brothers, Robert Wright (Yvette), and Arron Keith Wright (Debbie).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aline Marie Duke, Joseph Monroe Wright; and step-parents, David A. Duke and Lillian Wright.
Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to Houston Hospice, Houston, Texas.
In the words of Joe as he leaves this earth and his family and loved ones behind, "Be particular."
