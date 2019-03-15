Houma Today Obituaries
|
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Josephine Stahl

Josephine Stahl Obituary
Josephine "Clara" Verret Stahl, age 74, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 10:13 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was a native and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation beginning at 9 a.m. until a Celebration of Clara's life at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 18, at Chauvin Funeral Home Inc. Burial will be held in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Cemetery.

Josephine is survived by her companion, Joseph Solet; sons, Joseph A. Verret, and Danny P. Verret and wife, Michelle; daughters, Loretta A. Verret, and Belinda M. Francis and companion, Melvin; stepdaughters, Jacqueline Falls and husband, James, Christine Racine, Melissa Barker and husband, Ronald "Ronnie" and Annastasia Morgan and husband, David; stepson, Howard Smith Jr.; sisters, Doris Scott and husband, Sidney, and Frances Boudwin; sister-in-law, Theresa Verret; and numerous grandchild, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Smith Sr.; parents, Edmond Frank "Jack" and Edna Verdin Verret; brothers, Junius Verret, John "Edward Verret and wife, Bernadine, Leroy Verret and Joseph "Lawrence" Verret; sister, Eula Mae Verdin; and brother-in-law, Alcide Boudwin.

Clara enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019
