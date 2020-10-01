1/1
Josephine White
Raceland - Josephine White, 81, a native of Lockport and a resident of Raceland, departed this life on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Visiting will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 11am until the hour of service at 1pm at Kennedy Funeral Home. Burial in Morristown Cemetery.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her grandchildren, Keisha Johnson (Kenneth), Borbon Williams (Nakita), Dontrell Williams (Brandy), Shane Williams, Devine Williams (Hailey) and Trent Williams (Leshieka); sister, Carolyn B. Price and Deloris Beard; brother, Sullivan Beard;15 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her husband, David Avant; mother, Mary Beard and Moses White, Sr.; daughter, Deborah Williams; brothers, Freddie and Moses White, Jr. and Thomas Beard.
Kennedy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Houma Today from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kennedy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kennedy Funeral Home
318 Greenville Street
Raceland, LA 70394
(985) 537-3250
