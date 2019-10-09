Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Funeral Home of Houma INC - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Road
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2410
Resources
More Obituaries for Joshua Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joshua Jamari Butler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joshua Jamari Butler Obituary
Joshua Jamari Butler, 32, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 12.15 a.m. on Oct. 7, at Ochsner Medical Center in Houma.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until service time 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at Beacon Light Baptist Church of Gray, 4325 W. Park Ave. in Gray. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Smithridge.

He is survived by his parents, Nick Jr. and Stella McKay Butler; brothers, Nicholas Butler (Clarice), Joseph Butler, Terrell and Durell Jackson; a friend, Latrelle Nixon; daughter, Tiana Ray; aunts, Ann McKay, Earline (Earl) Stevenson, Rosalie Butler, Ernestine Jones, Loretta Butler and Rita (Paul) Simmons; uncles, Lloyd (Joyce) McKay, Doniver McKay, Terry McKay (Sharlita), Charles Smith (Sandy), Melvin Butler (Gwen) and James Butler; aunt, Claudette McKay; and one great-aunt, Naomi McKay.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hosea Sr. and Octavia Lagarde McKay; and paternal grandparents, Nick and Augustine Brown Butler.

Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joshua's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now