Joshua Jamari Butler, 32, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away at 12.15 a.m. on Oct. 7, at Ochsner Medical Center in Houma.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at Community Funeral Home, 230 S. Hollywood Road in Houma. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until service time 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12. Funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at Beacon Light Baptist Church of Gray, 4325 W. Park Ave. in Gray. Burial will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Smithridge.
He is survived by his parents, Nick Jr. and Stella McKay Butler; brothers, Nicholas Butler (Clarice), Joseph Butler, Terrell and Durell Jackson; a friend, Latrelle Nixon; daughter, Tiana Ray; aunts, Ann McKay, Earline (Earl) Stevenson, Rosalie Butler, Ernestine Jones, Loretta Butler and Rita (Paul) Simmons; uncles, Lloyd (Joyce) McKay, Doniver McKay, Terry McKay (Sharlita), Charles Smith (Sandy), Melvin Butler (Gwen) and James Butler; aunt, Claudette McKay; and one great-aunt, Naomi McKay.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Hosea Sr. and Octavia Lagarde McKay; and paternal grandparents, Nick and Augustine Brown Butler.
Community Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019