Joshua Michael Authement, 31, a native and resident of Chauvin, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, with Mass to start at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin.
He is survived by his mother, Tonni Battise LeCompte and step-father, Ricky Thibodeaux; father, Wayne Authement; brothers, Shane and Johnny Battise; uncles, Kelly Battise, Jason Battise and wife Amanda, Robert Battise and wife Shanna, Rory Authement and wife Lona, and Lonnie Authement; aunts, Leslie Foret and husband O'Neal Jr., and Liz Champagne and husband Marc; grandmother, Veronica Authement; and his loving dog, Bella.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard Sr. and Emma Battise, and Henry Authement Jr.; uncle, Richard Battise Jr.; and his loving dog, Sandy.
Joshua had a very kind and compassionate soul with a pure spirit. He was very selfless and always put others before himself.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020