Josie Dell Converse, 70, a native and resident of Napoleonville, departed this life on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church in Napoleonville. Burial in Church Cemetery.
Josie is survived by her daughters, Nicole Washington (Wilbert Sr.), and Belinda Converse; grandchildren, Durante, and Marcel Converse, and Raven Washington; brothers, Raymond, Roland and Jimmy Converse; sisters, Rose Bell, Audrey Converse-Thomas, Shirley Ann Converse and Gayle Converse; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Velma Joseph Converse; sisters, Anna Converse Harper, Brenda Lee Converse, and Gaynell Converse Rodrigue; and nephew/godchild, Rommel Batiste.
Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019