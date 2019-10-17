Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bright Morning Star Baptist Church
Napoleonville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Josie Converse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josie Dell Converse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josie Dell Converse Obituary
Josie Dell Converse, 70, a native and resident of Napoleonville, departed this life on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

Visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville and from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church in Napoleonville. Burial in Church Cemetery.

Josie is survived by her daughters, Nicole Washington (Wilbert Sr.), and Belinda Converse; grandchildren, Durante, and Marcel Converse, and Raven Washington; brothers, Raymond, Roland and Jimmy Converse; sisters, Rose Bell, Audrey Converse-Thomas, Shirley Ann Converse and Gayle Converse; three great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Velma Joseph Converse; sisters, Anna Converse Harper, Brenda Lee Converse, and Gaynell Converse Rodrigue; and nephew/godchild, Rommel Batiste.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home in Napoleonville, La.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now