|
|
Josie Mae Beauty, 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully at 1:17 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
No public arrangements will be conducted at this time. She will be interred in St. Luke Baptist Cemetery (Bayou Dularge Road) in Houma.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Beauty Williams (Clarence); granddaughter, Cierra Stovall; brother, Marvin Beauty (Yvonne); sisters, Lianna Coleman (Benjamin), Rebecca Scott, Rosie Beauty, Katherine Beamon, Brenda Parker (Ronald), Elaine Scott (George) and Lorraine Coleman (Stevie); and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin Sr. and Mable Westley Beauty; brothers, Edward Sr. and Melvin Beauty Jr.; and sister, Dianne B. Bolden.
Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Houma.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020