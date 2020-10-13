1/1
Jovante De'Jon Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jovante's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jovante De'Jon Thomas
Terrebonne Parish - Jovante De'Jon Thomas, 28, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at 4:08 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
A public viewing will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. until funeral time at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 549 Andrew Street in Houma, LA. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Chauvin, LA.
He is survived by his parents, Brenekie Thomas and Charles Rockward; maternal grandmother, Bernadine Moses Thomas; brother, Jakwante' Thomas; and sister, Charlise Rockward.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Leland Thomas; and paternal grandparents, Henry, Sr. and Thelma Jenkins Rockward.
Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houma Today from Oct. 13 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Dularge Community Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral
01:00 PM
Dularge Community Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home - Houma
230 S. Hollywood Rd
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 872-1357
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved