Jovante De'Jon Thomas

Terrebonne Parish - Jovante De'Jon Thomas, 28, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away at 4:08 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. until funeral time at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Dularge Community Baptist Church, 549 Andrew Street in Houma, LA. Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery in Chauvin, LA.

He is survived by his parents, Brenekie Thomas and Charles Rockward; maternal grandmother, Bernadine Moses Thomas; brother, Jakwante' Thomas; and sister, Charlise Rockward.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Leland Thomas; and paternal grandparents, Henry, Sr. and Thelma Jenkins Rockward.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.



