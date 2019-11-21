Houma Today Obituaries
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
(985) 868-2536
Joy Piazza
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Chauvin Funeral Home - Houma
5899 Hwy 311
Houma, LA 70360
Liturgy
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Joy Bonvillain Piazza


1932 - 2019
Joy Bonvillain Piazza Obituary
Joy Bonvillain Piazza, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Joy was a longtime resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 25; beginning at 9 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Joy is survived by her children, Kevin Piazza and wife Julie, and Randy Piazza and wife Tammy; daughter, Sandra Piazza Garabrandt; grandchildren, Jessica Lapeyrouse and husband Jeff, Kevin Piazza, Stephanie Burton and husband Kyle, Amanda Piazza and fiancé Conner Naquin, and Andrea Piazza and companion Jacoby Lett; and great-grandchildren, Jasmine, King, Janson, Jordan, Ava and Austin.

She was preceded in death by her husband over 50 years of marriage, Dominic Piazza Sr.; sons, Tony Piazza, and Dominic Piazza Jr.; siblings, Lawrence (BLACK) Bonvillain and Patricia Foret; parents, Alce and Felicia Arceneaux Bonvillain; and son-in-law, Harold Garabrandt.

Joy was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and having family gatherings. Joy was a graduate of Terrebonne High School. She was an excellent cook, a special love for flowers, traveling and listening to Cajun music. Joy also enjoyed her monthly luncheons with her classmates. Joy loved her Lord and is now reunited with her family who passed before her. She now rests in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family would like to thank Notre Dame Hospice especially Christine Wolf (niece), Mary Bird Perkins Staff and Vanesta for all the care and compassion shown to Joy at the time of her illness.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of Arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
