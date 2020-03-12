Home

Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 447-2513
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
1204 Cleveland St.
Thibodaux, LA
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Old Fountain Missionary Baptist Church
, 615 Hwy 308
Thibodaux, LA
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Old Fountain Missionary Baptist Church
615 Hwy 308
Thibodaux, LA
Joyce A. Price Obituary
Joyce A. Price, 68, a native of Raceland and a residence of Thibodaux, departed this life on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 12 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St. in Thibodaux, and to continue from 9 a.m. to religious services at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 13 at Old Fountain Missionary Baptist Church, 615 La. 308 in Thibodaux. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 53 years, Thomas Price Sr.; sons Thomas, Jr., Otis and Patrick (Joannettia) Price; daughter Melissa Celestin (Herbert); brother Willie Ingram Jr.; sisters Dorothy Jedejean, Glenda Johnson (Rodney), Beverly Jenkins and Velma Price (Leonard); an uncle, grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Louise and Willie Ingram Sr.; and one granddaughter.

Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
