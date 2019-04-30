|
Joyce Ann Stevens Miller, age 78, passed away on Sunday, April 28 in New Roads, LA. She was born on July 14, 1940 in Lockport and has been a resident of Ventress, LA for the past several years.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 55 years: Joseph Sidney Miller, Jr.; her children, Becky (Larry Vaught), Steven (Ann), Michael (Rachael), Jessica Ougel, Josh (Leah), Jan Morvant (Troy) and Joey Miller Webster (Eric); her grandchildren, Randi Bonvillian, Cade and Carly Brown, Emma and Jack Miller, Ashton Billiot, Ryan Miller, Tyler and Garrett Ougel, Chandler Vedros, Cameron and Brynn Miller and Maya Miller Webster; her siblings, Sandie Petit (Todd), Paul Stevens and Ricky Stevens (Lisa); as well as extended family members Lance "Hap" Ougel and Starr Kern.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Austin and Leoncia Breaux Stevens; her sisters, Sylvia Theriot and Janet Stevens; her sister-in-law, Cindy Stevens; and her in-laws, Sidney, Sr., and Martha Becnel Miller.
Joyce was a teacher at Holy Savior Catholic School in Lockport for over 25 years, followed by a second career as an LPN in Mathews, LA. She had a knack for bringing out a smile in everyone she met, everywhere she went. She enjoyed photography, traveling, writing in her journal, word puzzles and-most of all-her family.
The family would like to give special thanks to Teresa Fields for her kindness and assistance to Joyce and Sid over the past few years.
Viewing will be held at Holy Savior Catholic Church in Lockport on May 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Reserved viewing for immediate family will be from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., interment to follow at Holy Savior mausoleum.
Memorial contributions can be made in Joyce's name to the .
Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
