Joyce B. Torres
Napoleonville - Joyce B. Torres, 97, a native and resident of Napoleonville, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
A memorial mass will be held in her honor on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Napoleonville, LA at 10:30 am. The burial will follow in St. Anne Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Diane Keller and husband Donald, Frances "Fran" Arceneaux and husband Donald "Pucker", Roy Torres Jr. and wife Christine "Chris", and Don Torres and wife Kim; grandchildren, Dana K. Smoak and husband Ryan, Denise K. Hebert and husband Lowell, Danielle K. Bennett and husband Danny, Dawn K. Brown and husband Jason, Brian P. Arceneaux, Donna A. Hebert and husband Jody; Roy Torres III and wife Kim, Paige Burns and husband Alan, Genea T. Breaux and husband Kevin, Don Torres Jr. and wife Amber, Natalie T. Broussard and husband Brian, Terrill J. Torres and wife Jenni, and Tonya T. Modisette and husband Kevin; and 38 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy F. Torres, Sr.; father, Eddie Joseph Blanchard; mother, Dora Marie Toups Blanchard; and siblings, Lois B. Hargis, Eddie J. Blanchard Jr., and Raymond Blanchard.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Joyce B. Torres to the charity of your choice
.
