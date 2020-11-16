1/1
Joyce Bates Martin
Joyce Bates Martin, 79, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:57 AM. She was a native of Osyka, MS and resident of Houma, LA and Clearwater, FL. .
Family visitation will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 9:15 AM to 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Houma. A funeral/celebration of life service will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Houma and burial in the Osyka Cemetery in Osyka, MS following the service.
Joyce Martin is survived by:
Sons: Charles W. Martin of LeCompte, LA and John M. Martin and wife Alicia Blackwell Martin of Hattiesburg, MS. Daughters: Pamela K. Martin of Walker, LA and Veronica Martin Ford and husband Rick Ford of Seminole, FL. Sister: Frances McKemie of Houma, LA. Grandchildren: Danielle Pierce, Melanie Dunbar, Christian Voisin, Garrett Voisin, Austin Toups, and Maddox Martin. Great-grandchildren: Evie Pierce, Nolan Pierce, Alden Dunbar and Holland Toups.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Martin. Her parents: J.C. Bates and Inez Harrell Bates Cutrer/Doc Morris Cutrer. Sisters: Wilma Terrell, Peggy Bates, and Floyce Belton. Son: Garth Martin.
She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Houma.

Published in Houma Today from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
