Mrs. Joyce Bernard Zeringue, 90, a native of Delcambre and resident of the St. Charles community passed away on June 14, 2019.
A visitation will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9 a.m. until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. with procession following to her burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.
Mrs. Joyce is survived by three sons, Donald P. Zeringue, Keith J. Zeringue and Bruce P. Zeringue; four daughters, Marilyn Z. Vesich (Anthony III ""A.J.""), Mona Z. Roe (Charles ""Bill""), Gail Z. O'Gwynn (Brad J.) and Mary Ellen Z. Kothmann (Henry P. III); ten grandchildren, Brett, Jamie (Michael), Allison (Belicia), Kathryn, Maria, Paul, Matthew (Jordan), Andrew (Laura), Brittany, and Brandon; three step-grandchildren, Jay Vesich (Brittany), Mary Phuphanich (Champ) and Peter Vesich; two great grandchildren, Camille and Easton and two yet to arrive; and five step-great grandchildren, Ava, Liam, Logan, Alex and Julian.
Mrs. Zeringue was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Paul Joseph ""P.J."" Zeringue; parents Emmett and Jeanne Trahan Bernard; sister, Theresa B. Gaudet; and daughter-in-law, Susan Zeringue.
Joyce's first priority was her family, and she was happiest when she spent time with her family, talking and laughing around the kitchen table. She had a passion for crocheting afghans and she shared her talent by gifting the blankets she made to the people in her life. Joyce also made a mean pot of gumbo, always had a witty word to say, and opened her heart to everyone who knew her. The light she brought to the world will be missed dearly.
Her family would like to extend their appreciation to Notre Dame Hospice, Dr. Nona Epstein, and Dr. Christopher White who provided excellent health care for many years.
Samart-Mothe Funeral Home of Raceland is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from June 15 to June 17, 2019