Joyce Boudreaux Billedeau, 69, died at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Born March 19, 1950, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 322 La. 3185 in Thibodaux. The service will begin at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Sam Billedeau; daughter Bernadette D. Bertrand and husband Kerry; son Shawn Dumesnil; step-daughters Eileen Bolton and husband Edward and Mary Billedeau; grandchildren Meaghan Dumesnil, Claire Bertrand, Olivia Bertrand, Haley, Andrew and Hannah Walsh, Justin, Carliegh and Brooke Meredith; great-grandchild Gianna Vasquez; brother Terry Boudreaux; and sisters Betty Maggio, Carolyn Martinolich and Mary Donnes.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Junius and Inez Ordoyne Boudreaux; and grandson Cameron Meredith.
She was a loving wife and mother.
The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care as well as the members of the three area congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses for all of their love, support and care throughout her illness.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ; P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or www.cancer.org.
Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019