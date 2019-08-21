Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ordoyne Funeral Home L.L.C.
1489 Saint Patrick Street
Thibodaux, LA 70301
(985) 448-0753
For more information about
Joyce Billedeau
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Billedeau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Boudreaux Billedeau

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Boudreaux Billedeau Obituary
Joyce Boudreaux Billedeau, 69, died at 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Born March 19, 1950, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 322 La. 3185 in Thibodaux. The service will begin at 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Sam Billedeau; daughter Bernadette D. Bertrand and husband Kerry; son Shawn Dumesnil; step-daughters Eileen Bolton and husband Edward and Mary Billedeau; grandchildren Meaghan Dumesnil, Claire Bertrand, Olivia Bertrand, Haley, Andrew and Hannah Walsh, Justin, Carliegh and Brooke Meredith; great-grandchild Gianna Vasquez; brother Terry Boudreaux; and sisters Betty Maggio, Carolyn Martinolich and Mary Donnes.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Junius and Inez Ordoyne Boudreaux; and grandson Cameron Meredith.

She was a loving wife and mother.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care as well as the members of the three area congregations of Jehovah's Witnesses for all of their love, support and care throughout her illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ; P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or www.cancer.org.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now