Joyce Boyne Lasseigne

Joyce Boyne Lasseigne Obituary
Joyce Boyne Lasseigne, 99, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Feb. 17, 1920, the daughter of Edward B. Boyne and Onesia A. Avet.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by four sons, Barry Lasseigne and wife Glynda, Craig Lasseigne and wife Kari, and Wayne Lasseigne and wife Joy all of Bayou Vista; and Mark Lasseigne of Berwick; three daughters, Carolyn Hughes and husband Louis of Monroe, Ga.; Donna, and Susan Rock and husband Ronnie all of Bayou Vista; 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Onesia Boyne; husband, Faunston "F.W." Lasseigne; four brothers, Harris, Carol, Willard and Edward Boyne; and four sisters, Maxine Evanoff, Ruby Gonsoulin, Thelma Blakeman and Germain Munk.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, at Berwick Cemetery Mausoleum, with Father Cremaldi officiating. Visitation will be held from 6 until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Twin City Funeral Home.
Published in Houma Today & The Daily Comet from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
